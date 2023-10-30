PAS sec-gen Takiyuddin tells PKR reps to be mindful in calling for 'Palestine Solidarity Week' review

PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan said the PRK politicians should be more careful in order to not be seen as trying to paint the wrong picture of the Palestinian struggle.

“This support and acceptance encompass not only peaceful and diplomatic efforts but also armed resistance by those affected by it. In this regard, he said the Education Ministry should take the lead in providing more detailed guidelines as a reference for schools and educational institutions regarding the content of such programmes.

He said accusing teachers and schools of promoting extremist and violent culture when discussing the current situation in Palestine is a serious accusation. “Not only that, this senior DAP leader has condemned and threatened those involved, alleging an abuse of power because students and teachers wore ‘war’ costumes and chanted words that inspire the spirit of resistance against cruel enemies like the Zionists,” he said. headtopics.com

He said that the action could be asserted as extreme because it appeared to overlook the suffering of Palestinian children who are injured and killed in the name of security. “This issue is not just about religion, it is about human values that are essential for people of all ages to understand to counter the misleading narrative of the enemy,” he said,

PKR politicians call ministry to review decision on Solidarity With Palestine Week in schoolsPETALING JAYA: A woman who had been reported missing by family members two days prior was found dead in a car. Read more ⮕

'Guns' controversy: PKR reps join calls for revisit on ‘Palestine Solidarity Week’ in schoolsKuala Lumpur: Lawmakers from PKR today joined a chorus calling for a review for schools nationwide to hold a “Palestine Solidarity Week” from October 29 to November 9 amid growing unease over the kind of activities that will be carried out. Read more ⮕

PAS’s pro-Palestine rally draws large crowdAbout 5,000 attended the gathering outside the US embassy earlier today. Read more ⮕

Reconsider ‘Palestine Solidarity Week’ activities, DAP tells Education Ministry after schoolkids, teachers shown carrying replica gunsKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 — The DAP today expressed disapproval towards the use of replica weapons by students and teachers as part of a school activity that was aimed to create... Read more ⮕

Stop Palestine solidarity events in schools, says parents groupPETALING JAYA: The government has been urged to stop holding Palestine solidarity programmes in schools following reports of students and teachers carrying toy guns at the events. Read more ⮕

Malaysian govt will not yield to pressure from foreign powers on Palestine: DPMLONDON: The Malaysian Government will continue to support the Palestinian cause and will not yield to pressure from foreign powers on this issue, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said. Read more ⮕