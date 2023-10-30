Free trade deal between EU and Australia collapses

Australian agriculture minister Murray Watt said EU negotiators had refused to budge during the latest round of talks, held on the sidelines of a Group of Seven meeting in Japan. — Reuters picSYDNEY, Oct 30 — A free trade deal between the European Union and Australia has unravelled despite early optimism, with Canberra saying today it could take years until negotiations resume.

Australian agriculture minister Murray Watt said EU negotiators had refused to budge during the latest round of talks, held on the sidelines of a Group of Seven meeting in Japan. “I think it will be quite some time before any Australian government or any EU leadership is able to negotiate a deal. And that’s a bit of a shame,” Watt added.

French trade minister Olivier Becht late last week flagged a “number of very positive advances”, raising hopes that an agreement would be reached. At the same time, Europe wants better access to Australia’s rich deposits of “critical minerals”, easing its reliance on Russia and China for the key ingredients in clean-energy products such as wind turbines and electric car batteries. headtopics.com

