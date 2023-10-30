(Video) Myvi Gets Stuck After Driving Into KL East Mall’s Motorcycle Lane

Twitter account Asal Gombak shared a video by a motorcyclist that he recorded while waiting to enter the parking lot of the KL East Mall. Unfortunately for him, standing in his way was a Myvi that got stuck after the driver accidentally drove into the motorcycle lane. The 15-second clip showed the white Myvi trying to drive out of the tight lane with assistance from a few mall staff.

Netizens also couldn’t help but laugh at the Myvi, wondering how it could have gotten itself into that situation. Some joked that the driver must have forgotten they were driving their Myvi instead of riding their motorcycle. However, some netizens defended the Myvi driver, saying it might have been their first time visiting the mall. Others also said the mall’s parking entrance is confusing because they themselves had experienced it.

WATCH: Myvi Gets Stuck After Accidentally Driving Into Motorcycle Lane to Enter Shopping MallThe Myvi is widely known as the ‘King of Malaysian Roads’ due to its ability to get itself into some quite awkward and funny situations. Read more ⮕

(Video) CEO George Ang Explains Why A&W Outlet In PJ Is Still StandingA few years ago, old and new patrons of the iconic A&W outlet in Petaling Jaya were devastated to hear it would soon be closing down. However, it has been Read more ⮕

Education Ministry launches probe into viral videoPETALING JAYA: Three people were injured when a section of the ceiling at the Megah Rise Mall here collapsed during the heavy downpour on Saturday (Oct 28) afternoon. Read more ⮕

Kenapa hanya tular rakaman video Wan Rosdy tersasul sebut ‘Palestin hancur’?Kenapa hanya tular rakaman video Wan Rosdy tersasul sebut 'Palestin hancur'? - Fadzli Read more ⮕

Queen Melts Hearts After Video Of Her Hugging Her Brother, The Sultan of Johor Goes ViralThe current queen, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah was also there and waiting anxiously outside the room when the meeting was happening. This moment Read more ⮕

Yayasan Sabah Group triumphs in ‘Integrity in the Heart’ video competitionKota Kinabalu: Yayasan Sabah Group emerged triumphant in the ‘Integrity in the Heart’ short video competition organised by the Chief Minister’s Department (JKM) in conjunction with the Integrity Week in July. Read more ⮕