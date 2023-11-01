Pangrok Sulap Gets Creative In Bid To Fund Solar Panel Installation in Sabah

But there’s hope on the horizon as a bunch of do-gooders, be it NGOs or local companies, are stepping in to provide these regions with the essential energy resources needed for daily life. A social media update on their Instagram account @pangrok_sulap revealed that the village was excluded from the mini hydroelectric project due to its considerable distance from Kampung Penulangon in Ranau.

“Thanks to everyone who purchased the book ‘Sedekad Seni Merakyat’ by Pangrok Sulap. Light is life,” they wrote. All proceeds from these sales are being directed towards the funding of a mini hydroelectric generator, which will substantially benefit 27 households in Kampung Penulangon.

