8 passengers stranded overnight after train in Hokkaido hits bear

The number of bear attacks on people is sharply higher this year, with experts blaming a poor acorn harvest that has forced the animals to search further afield for food ahead of winter hibernation. The accident put the train out of action and those on board were advised not to leave until hunters arrived to check that there were no other bears.
Once the sun rose, the bear was found dead and removed by rail employees under the guidance of hunters, the company said.“It looks like the heating system was left broken so it was cold inside, which was a bit tough,” he said.
In May, a man’s severely maimed torso was found under vegetation in a Hokkaido town, following the discovery nearby of his severed head, according to media reports. There were 14,943 sightings across Japan through the end of September, an increase of 4,210 from the same period last year, according to media reports.
