Over 1,000 injured in Taiwan earthquake, death toll at nine

The number of people injured in a 7.2 magnitude earthquake in eastern Taiwan climbed past 1,000 today though the death toll remained steady at nine, with dozens of workers on their way to a hotel in a national park mostly now found safe. The temblor, the strongest in 25 years, hit yesterday morning just as people were readying to go to work and school, centred on the largely rural and sparsely populated eastern county of Hualien .

Buildings also shook violently in capital Taipei, but damage and disruption there was minimal. Taiwan’s fire department said the number of injuries had reached 1,050, putting the total number of missing at 52. Around two dozen of almost 50 hotel workers on their way to a resort in Taroko National Park had been located

