Magnitude-6.0 Earthquake Strikes Fukushima Region in Japan

A magnitude-6.0 earthquake struck off northeastern Japan ’s Fukushima region today, but no tsunami warning was issued. No damage or injuries reported. The earthquake was felt in Tokyo as well. The Fukushima nuclear power plant and others in the region reported no abnormalities.

Japan has strict building standards to withstand powerful earthquakes.

Earthquake Japan Fukushima Tsunami Damage Injuries Tokyo Nuclear Power Plant

Malaysia Latest News, Malaysia Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyExpress_MY / 🏆 3. in MY

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Magnitude-6.0 quake shakes northeast Japan, no tsunami alertTOKYO, April 4 — A magnitude-6.0 earthquake struck off northeastern Japan’s Fukushima region today, the Japan Meteorological Agency said, but no tsunami warning was...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Japan suspends Fukushima water release after quake as precautionTOKYO: The release of wastewater from Japan’s stricken Fukushima nuclear plant was suspended today following an earthquake, its operator said while stressing that the move was precautionary.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »

Japan and China hold expert dialogue on Fukushima water releaseTOKYO: Japan and China engaged in an 'expert dialogue' on Saturday concerning the release of treated radioactive wastewater from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, marking their latest collaborative effort to tackle the ongoing dispute surrounding the issue.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »

Five dead, 1,000 homes destroyed in PNG earthquake: Regional GovernorPORT MORESBY: At least five people were killed and an estimated 1,000 homes destroyed when a magnitude 6.9 earthquake rocked flood-stricken northern P...

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Five dead, 1,000 homes destroyed in Papua New Guinea earthquake, says regional governorPORT MORESBY (Papua New Guinea), March 25 — At least five people were killed and an estimated 1,000 homes destroyed when a magnitude 6.9 earthquake rocked flood-stricken northern...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Taiwan earthquake injuries top 1,000, missing hotel workers foundHUALIEN, April 4 — The number of people injured in a 7.2 magnitude earthquake in eastern Taiwan climbed past 1,000 today though the death toll remained steady at nine, with...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »