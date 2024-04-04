PWD and City Hall Address Poor Road Conditions in Kunak

The Public Works Department ( PWD ) is considering refurbishing access roads to Kunak villages and City Hall is strategizing improvements in the Dah Yeh Villa area. Drivers have complained about the poor condition of Jalan Kadazan-Mostyn and Lorong Kenawai , leading to damage to their vehicles.

The PWD has deployed a tractor to grade Jalan Kadazan-Mostyn.

PWD City Hall Road Conditions Kunak Jalan Kadazan-Mostyn Lorong Kenawai Refurbishment Access Roads

