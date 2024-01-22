NGOs Call for Global Pressure on Israel Over Alleged Genocide

An alliance of NGOs has called for global pressure on Israel over alleged "crimes of genocide" against Palestinians. The coalition criticized Israel's policies in Gaza and the West Bank, citing recent military operations that resulted in the deaths of over 24,600 Palestinians. They urged the international community to collaborate with the ICC, end Israel's occupation, and deploy a UN protective force in occupied territories.





South Africa Files Case Against Israel for Genocide Breach
South Africa has filed a case against Israel with the International Court of Justice, accusing them of breaching the UN Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide. The Malaysian and Turkish Foreign Ministries have expressed their support for this action.

Genap 100 hari perang di Gaza, Netanyahu berikrar tiada siapa boleh menghalang
Perdana Menteri Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu berikrar tiada siapa boleh menghalang pihaknya daripada memusnahkan kumpulan pejuang Hamas

Dunia sokong Afrika Selatan dakwa Israel di ICJ
Mahkamah Keadilan Antarabangsa (ICJ) yang berpangkalan di The Hague akan mengadakan perbicaraan pertamanya dalam kes pembunuhan beramai-ramai

Asia Barat kian bergolak akibat perang Israel-Hamas, ancam laluan dagang Laut Merah
Ketegangan di Asia Barat di lihat semakin memuncak berikutan perang berterusan Israel-Palestin dengan banyak letupan dilaporkan di pesisir

Controversial Call of Duty Killstreak Weapon Used in Real Life
The use of white phosphorus, a controversial killstreak reward in the Call of Duty game series, has recently been dropped on Palestinians in Gaza, sparking discussions about its horrors. This comes after an escalation of the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Parti Amanah Negara Delegates Call for Action Against Rival Party
Delegates at Parti Amanah Negara's annual convention express concerns about rival PAS party's racial and religious incitement. They emphasize the need for Amanah to find its voice and demand sterner action against PAS.

