Padi Farmers in Kedah Concerned About El Nino's Impact on Rice Production

Padi farmers in Kedah, Malaysia are concerned about the prolonged dry and warm weather caused by El Nino. Parts of Kedah have not seen rain since late December, affecting rice production. Farmers have stopped fertilizing and watering to reduce losses.





Malaysia's Rice Cultivation Technology in Need of ImprovementMalaysia's Agriculture and Food Security Ministry acknowledges the need for improvement in rice cultivation technology, particularly in fertilisation. The introduction of the Ala Sekinchan Large-Scale Smart Padi Field aims to increase local rice production. Challenges to achieving complete self-sufficiency are acknowledged, but initiatives like Mardi's support for rice seedling are being implemented.

