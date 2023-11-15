HEAD TOPICS

New Update for Lies of P Introduces Significant Changes to Combat and Early Game

Kotaku1 min.

Duo-developers Neowiz Games and Round8 Studio have released a new update for their gothic, Belle Époque-era Soulslike RPG, Lies of P. The update brings significant changes to combat and the early game, giving players a better chance at surviving the challenging Pinocchio-inspired story. The update also includes new features and content, such as free cosmetics and a new costume category for appearance customization.

Lies Of P, Update, Combat, Early Game, Gothic, Belle Époque, Soulslike, RPG, Pinocchio, New Features, Cosmetics, Costume Customization

Like game director Ji Won Choi promised in early November, duo-developers Neowiz Games and Round8 Studio have dropped a new update for their gothic, Belle Époque-era Soulslike RPG, Lies of P. And just as expected, this update makes some significant changes to the game so that you have an actual fighting chance at surviving this bloodied retelling of the Pinocchio story. The update was shared on the game’s official website, with the team thanking fans for their ongoing support.

After a bit of a preamble, including an announcement that the game’s soundtrack is now available to buy, the developers went into what’s inside Lies of P’s version 1.3.0.0 update. There are some new features and content, including free cosmetics and a new costume category for further appearance customization, but the real meat-and-potatoes of the update is what it does to combat and the early game. Spoiler: Lots of good stuff for folks who are sick and tired of getting bodied by everything

Malaysia Headlines

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.