New Update for Lies of P Introduces Significant Changes to Combat and Early Game

Like game director Ji Won Choi promised in early November, duo-developers Neowiz Games and Round8 Studio have dropped a new update for their gothic, Belle Époque-era Soulslike RPG, Lies of P. And just as expected, this update makes some significant changes to the game so that you have an actual fighting chance at surviving this bloodied retelling of the Pinocchio story. The update was shared on the game’s official website, with the team thanking fans for their ongoing support.

After a bit of a preamble, including an announcement that the game’s soundtrack is now available to buy, the developers went into what’s inside Lies of P’s version 1.3.0.0 update. There are some new features and content, including free cosmetics and a new costume category for further appearance customization, but the real meat-and-potatoes of the update is what it does to combat and the early game. Spoiler: Lots of good stuff for folks who are sick and tired of getting bodied by everything

