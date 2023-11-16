The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes: A Draggy and Joyless Return to Panem

Despite boasting star power such as the terrific Viola Davis, ‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ is a draggy and joyless return to Panem. In ‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’, social climber Coriolanus Snow must mentor tribute Lucy Gray Baird. (Lionsgate pic) In the early to mid-2010s, “The Hunger Games” was the king of the box office.

This series of four films, based on the popular books by Suzanne Collins, grossed almost US$3 billion worldwide, turned Jennifer Lawrence into a household name, and probably influenced many girls to take up archery. Then things went silent for a while; it almost seemed like 2015’s “Mockingjay Part 2” was the last journey fans would take to the dystopian world of Panem. In Hollywood, however, you can’t keep a good franchise down for long. This year, the series returns to the silver screen with “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes”, a prequel based on the 2020 book of the same name. The film, however, feels just like its title: overly long and rather clunk

