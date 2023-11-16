Malaysian Government's Attempt to Fool the People

You can fool some of the people all of the time, and all of the people some of the time, but you cannot fool all of the people all of the time. The government is trying to convince the Malaysian people that it is normal for opposition MPs to support the government. This has been happening for almost 30 years, with election results being changed long after election day. The Sheraton Move in February 2020 exposed the concept of 'a change of heart'.

Despite the luxury goods and business class flights enjoyed by those who switch camps, their sincerity should not be questioned

