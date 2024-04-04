Najib Razak seeks court order for supplementary order from former King

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak has applied to the High Court to compel the government and the Pardons Board to produce a supplementary order from the previous King. Najib claims that the order was issued during a board meeting on January 29, allowing him to serve the remainder of his reduced sentence under house arrest.

He argues that the order was omitted when his partial pardon was announced on February 2.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyExpress_MY / 🏆 3. in MY

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak seeks court order for house arrestFormer prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has applied to the High Court to compel the federal government and the Pardons Board to produce a purported “supplementary order” from the previous Yang diPertuan Agong. In his application for leave to seek judicial review filed on April 1, Najib claimed Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah issued the order during the January 29 meeting of the board, for the former to serve the remainder of his reduced sentence under house arrest. Al-Sultan Abdullah of Pahang reigned for five years as the 16th King of Malaysia until January 30, after ascending the federal throne on January 31, 2019

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

1MDB's acquisition proposal for Tanjong Energy Holdings made by top management, not Najib RazakThe High Court was told that the proposal of 1MDB for the acquisition of Tanjong Energy Holdings at a bid price of RM10.6bil was the decision of the top management of 1MDB, in consultation with Goldman Sachs. Former prime minister Najib Razak did not give any directives pertaining to the proposal or the final decisions.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

Former SRC director refutes claims by Najib for 1MBD lossesAn 18-year-old will go to prison after being accused of fatally shooting a girl with her father’s gun in 2022, Pennsylvania officials said and news outlets reported.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

Former director: Najib has absolute power in SRCKUALA LUMPUR: A former director of SRC International Sdn Bhd told the High Court here today that Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak had complete authority t...

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Former Inmate Claims Najib Wears Regular Clothes Like He's at Home, Prison Dept RespondsIt's been nearly 2 years since Najib Razak went to prison but rumours about his 'lifestyle' in prison is still being discussed today. The Prison Department

Source: WORLDOFBUZZ - 🏆 19. / 53 Read more »

Prominent M'sian Lawyer Says Najib Deserves Different Treatment in JailPreviously, we shared how a former Kajang Prison inmate Wan Ji claimed that former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak received special treatment while in

Source: WORLDOFBUZZ - 🏆 19. / 53 Read more »