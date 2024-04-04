1MDB's acquisition proposal for Tanjong Energy Holdings made by top management, not Najib Razak

The High Court was told that the proposal of 1MDB for the acquisition of Tanjong Energy Holdings at a bid price of RM10.6bil was the decision of the top management of 1MDB, in consultation with Goldman Sachs.

Former prime minister Najib Razak did not give any directives pertaining to the proposal or the final decisions.

