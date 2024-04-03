Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak seeks court order for house arrest

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has applied to the High Court to compel the federal government and the Pardons Board to produce a purported “supplementary order” from the previous Yang diPertuan Agong. In his application for leave to seek judicial review filed on April 1, Najib claimed Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah issued the order during the January 29 meeting of the board, for the former to serve the remainder of his reduced sentence under house arrest.

Al-Sultan Abdullah of Pahang reigned for five years as the 16th King of Malaysia until January 30, after ascending the federal throne on January 31, 201

