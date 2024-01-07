Morocco Coach Believes Multiple Teams Can Win Africa Cup of Nations

Walid Regragui, the mastermind behind Morocco's success in the 2022 World Cup, believes that at least 10 teams have a chance to win the Africa Cup of Nations. While Morocco is considered one of the favorites, Regragui did not mention the other contenders. In the past six editions of the tournament, six different nations have emerged as winners, making the 2024 tournament the most open ever.





