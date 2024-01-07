Robot 'Peanut' Impresses as a Waiter-on-Wheels

Kids love him. Even senior citizens have a soft spot for him: The robot 'Peanut' has to show what he can do as a waiter-on-wheels. His temporary boss is so far impressed by the new addition to her staff. — Photos: Michael Bauer/dpa"Here's your food," whispers the robot at the airfield restaurant in Gelnhausen, some 45 kilometres east of Frankfurt.The guest complies, reaching for the plate full of steaming meat, gravy and mashed potatoes.

"Press the screen to confirm," says a voice from the serving trolley. The robot concludes by wishing the patron a hearty appetite. Then the monitor's face with big googly eyes and a red kissy mouth smiles.Service robot Schorsch is able to read out text that you type into it. The rolling waiter clearly has self-confidence and the right attitude for this job. With this table served, robot"Peanut" rolls back to its regular spot, playing a classical melody. It waits at the counter to see if restaurant owner Veronika Döll has any new orders for it, such as delivering coffee cups or collecting used utensils and plates from another tabl





