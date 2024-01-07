Traffic Demarcations Planned for Roundabouts in Kota Belud

The Public Works Department (PWD) plans to have the necessary traffic demarcations put in place around four roundabouts in Kota Belud and is keeping tabs on the movement of vehicles around those sections of the main road in Telipok which are being widened as part of the Pan Borneo project.

This action was prompted by feedback about the likelihood of drivers colliding with each other at the roundabouts in the first town, as well as the negative impact which the ongoing Pan Borneo work has had on the livelihood of several business owners at the second. The Kota Belud and Telipok residents, who contacted Hotline, hoped that the Department would do more to respectively look after the well-being of drivers and shore-up the welfare of the public at these locations. The Department will have ‘white lines’ painted on the surface of the road near roundabouts like this one near Kg Baru. Their concerns were separately forwarded to the agenc





