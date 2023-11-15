Marine Scientists Brave Unfavourable Conditions to Study Marine Mammals in Perak Waters

With the scorching tropical sun beating down, waves challenging even the sturdiest vessels, and unrelenting rain, these unfavourable conditions could easily break the spirit of the most determined researcher. However, marine scientist Dr Vivian Kuit and her team stood firm, determined to search and study the marine mammals – that many do not know exist – in the Perak waters here.

The team of six people, consisting of interns and volunteers guided by a GPS and local skippers, sails through the sea near Perak coast for hours to spot the unique marine mammal with one goal which is to study their behaviour for conservation purposes. “In order for us to conserve a species (of animals), we need to understand what their conservation needs and also find out which species are the most threatene

