Malaysia can help reduce tensions between major powers, says PM Anwar

Middle powers like Malaysia can help reduce tensions between major powers such as the US and China as they approach relations both pragmatically and judiciously, according to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. He believes that armed conflict between major powers is not inevitable and that middle powers can contribute to reducing tensions through creative diplomacy.

Anwar emphasized the importance of pursuing robust relations with both the US and China in areas such as climate change, energy transition, education, and people-to-people ties

