Marine Biologist Turns Waste Materials into Wedding Decorations

When Japson Wong travelled to Semporna, Sabah, for work in 2008, he did not expect the experience would change his life forever. A marine biologist by profession, Wong worked closely with communities there for eight years, focusing on educating the locals who were mostly fishermen, on planting seaweed as an alternative source of income.

Upon returning to Kota Kinabalu in 2016, Wong not only gained better knowledge on the seaweed plantation process but also building skills from the communities there. “The fishermen there make their own boats. This is where I picked up some handy skills,” the 39-year-old said in an interview. His time in Semporna saw him witnessing many waste materials such as plastics and wood washed up on the islands.This soon blossomed into a whole new purpose where Wong combined both his handy skills and interest for upcycling to create his own wedding decorations.This included robo-lamps where these were designed as robots with excess PVC pipes or elbows obtained from factories and later, fitted with bulb

