Entrepreneur opens surplus food market and cafe to reduce waste

From young, entrepreneur Clara Wan Li Shan’s mother has always told her not to waste food because it can easily feed others in need. Decades passed and her mother’s advice has inspired Wan to open one of the first surplus food markets and cafes in the country – Graze Market and Graze Eatery. Registered under Saving Graze Sdn Bhd, Graze Market sells imperfect fruits and veggies that still taste fresh and tasty to cook and enjoy with family and friends, Wan said.

“Our fruits and veggies are imperfect for minor external reasons such as they might be too small or big, crooked in shape, have colour or scarring issues. “But they still taste fresh. We buy them from farmers because they would otherwise be disposed of which is a big waste. “It is estimated that farmers use some 30% of their income to plant these crops in their farms,” said Wan, 36, who once worked at a non-governmental organisation which helps low income communitie

