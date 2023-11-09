Malaysia can help reduce tensions between major powers, says PM Anwar

Middle powers like Malaysia can help reduce tensions between major powers such as the United States and China as they approach relations both pragmatically and judiciously, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said. “We will work with partners to minimise risks, namely outright conflict or the bifurcation of the global economy into rigid blocs. Neither seems likely soon, but both have become plausible under today’s mounting pressures.

“I do not believe armed conflict between major powers is inevitable, and middle powers like Malaysia can help reduce tensions through creative diplomacy,” he said at a special lecture entitled: Super Power Rivalry and Rising Tensions in the Asia Pacific at the University of California here on Tuesday. About 250 students attended the event. Anwar said there remains space to pursue robust relations with both the US and China, particularly in spheres like climate change, the energy transition, education, and people-to-people ties that offer room for cooperatio

