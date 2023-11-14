Malaysia's First Digital Bank GXBank Rolls Out Beta App to 20,000 Users

GX Bank Berhad (GXBank) has announced the official rollout of its beta bank app to selected 20,000 Malaysians. The app features a sleek black and purple design and currently only supports English. The signup process is straightforward, requiring users to enter their mobile number, verify via SMS OTP, and provide identification card details.

