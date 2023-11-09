US and Malaysia to strengthen Comprehensive Partnership

As the United States (US)-Malaysia Comprehensive Partnership will conclude its 10th year in 2024, both countries are set to formulate a practical plan by end of this year to further strengthen it, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today. "The next year will be 10 years since Malaysia and the US elevated their bilateral relationship to a Comprehensive Partnership in April 2014.

"We will formulate a practical plan by the end of this year on how we could further strengthen this partnership for the benefit of Malaysians, Americans, and the wider region," he said during a special lecture titled ”Super Power Rivalry and Rising Tensions in the Asia Pacific” at the University of California, Berkeley, near here. He said although Malaysia’s relations with the US do not capture the same kind of attention as those involving China, Japan, or the Philippines, it is regardless a crucial one. "It is neither an alliance nor particularly contentious, it often seems as if the relationship is destined to hide in plain sigh

