Lee Zii Jia Continues Training Program for Thomas Cup 2024

: Perseorangan lelaki profesional negara Lee Zii Jia akan meneruskan program latihan yang telah dirancang oleh Pengarah Kejurulatihan TeamLZJ, Wong Tat Meng, dalam persediaan menghadapi Piala Thomas 2024 di Chengdu, China pada 27 April hingga 5 Mei ini.

Program latihan yang disusun oleh Tat Meng bakal mempersiapkan Zii Jia pada tahap terbaik untuk beraksi pada saingan Piala Thomas dan mengekalkan prestasi bagi menghadapi lima lagi kejohanan berikutnya. “Zii Jia tidak sabar untuk bersama-sama dengan pasukan negara pada 24 April nanti,” menurut kenyataan itu.

Lee Zii Jia Training Program Thomas Cup Badminton Malaysia

The riddle behind the participation of the country's professional men's singles ace Lee Zii Jia in the squad for the 2024 Thomas Cup Finals in Chengdu, China will be unravelled tomorrow.

Lee Zii Jia's five games winning run against Jonatan Christie comes to an end as the Indonesian defeats him in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Badminton Asia Championship.

PETALING JAYA: Professional men's singles player Lee Zii Jia was knocked out in the second round of the Swiss Open by India's K Srikanth last night in Basel, Switzerland.

