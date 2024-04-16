Corruption and Firearms Smuggling Raise Security Concerns in Malaysia

: The connection between corruption and widespread firearms smuggling across national borders in the ASEAN region has placed Malaysia under concerning scrutiny.quoting the regional director of the International Association for Counter-Terrorism and Security Professionals of Southeast Asia , Andrin Raj, said the there are security concerns stemming from the availability of both legal and il legal firearms in the country.

“Therefore, whether legal or illegal, the availability to purchase or possess firearms is common and a serious security concern for law enforcement agencies,“ he was quoted as saying by the news portal. “These makeshift manufacturing factories can shut down and open anywhere in the jungles of the Southern Philippines.“Small handguns are also now being manufactured and smuggled to Sabah via cross-border markets at the shores of Sabah – where trade is free to operate between Malaysians and Filipinos, with no Customs checks from both sides,“ he was further quoted as saying.

He called for enhanced random checks at licensed companies and stricter enforcement measures to prevent the misuse of legally acquired firearms.

Corruption Firearms Smuggling ASEAN Region Malaysia Security Concerns Legal Firearms Illegal Firearms Law Enforcement Agencies

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



theSundaily / 🏆 25. in MY

Malaysia Latest News, Malaysia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israeli man arrested with firearms and ammunition in MalaysiaAn Israeli man who was arrested with six pistols and 200 rounds of ammunition in a hotel in Malaysia on March 27 is expected to be charged in court this week. The police are still investigating the motive behind the man's possession of the firearms. Meanwhile, a married couple who were arrested for allegedly selling firearms to the suspect in Kuala Selangor on March 29 will also be charged in court today.

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Malaysia arrests three suspected of supplying Israeli man with firearmsKUALA LUMPUR, March 30 ― Malaysian authorities have arrested three people suspected of supplying firearms to a 36-year-old man carrying an Israeli passport, who was detained...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Discipline, integrity without corruption will make Malaysia a great nation, says PM AnwarGX Bank Bhd (GXBank), a digital banking services provider, has announced that it is currently rolling out support for DuitNow QR to users in stages, allowing for payments and transfers via QR code.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

McDonald's Malaysia Drops Its RM6 Million Defamation Suit Against BDS MalaysiaThe company said it firmly condemns all forms of violence.

Source: saysdotcom - 🏆 9. / 63 Read more »

McDonald’s Malaysia Withdraws RM6 Million Lawsuit, BDS Malaysia Says “Not Surprised”Azmir Jaafar expressed hope that today's decision will allow all parties to move forward and focus on finding a resolution that upholds justice.

Source: therakyatpost - 🏆 14. / 59 Read more »

McDonald’s Malaysia withdraws defamation suit against BDS MalaysiaKUALA LUMPUR: McDonald’s Malaysia has withdrawn its RM6 million defamation suit against BDS (Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions) Malaysia, as announced by...

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »