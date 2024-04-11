Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia's Participation in 2024 Thomas Cup Squad to be Revealed Tomorrow

The riddle behind the participation of the country’s professional men’s singles ace Lee Zii Jia in the squad for the 2024 Thomas Cup Finals in Chengdu , China will be unravelled tomorrow. Akademi Badminton Malaysia (ABM) coaching director Rexy Mainaky said the coaches expect to announce the full line-up for the 2024 Thomas Cup tomorrow, a day before player registration for the Thomas Cup closes on Saturday.

Media reports earlier said Team LZJ is still in discussions with the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) regarding including Zii Jia in the 2024 Thomas Cup squad.The 26-year-old shuttler also hopes that Team LZJ can achieve positive results in discussions with BAM. The national men’s singles camp for the Thomas Cup faces a quandary as Zii Jia has not given an answer as to whether he will be with the national squad to Chengdu while Ng Tze Yong is still recovering after undergoing surgery for a back injury he suffered recently. If the two players are not in the 2024 Thomas Cup squad, Malaysia will bank on 2023 Kuala Lumpur Masters champion Leong Jun Hao and youngsters Justin Hoh and Eogene Ewe. Last week, national men’s singles coach Datuk Tey Seu Bock said the coaching panel may consider roping in another professional player, Cheam June Wei to join the national squad for the world’s most prestigious team badminton campaig

Malaysia Lee Zii Jia 2024 Thomas Cup Badminton Chengdu

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



theSundaily / 🏆 25. in MY

Malaysia Latest News, Malaysia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Questions regarding Zii Jia’s participation in 2024 Thomas Cup to be addressed tomorrow, says ABMKUALA LUMPUR, April 11 — The riddle behind the participation of the country’s professional men’s singles ace Lee Zii Jia in the squad for the 2024 Thomas Cup Finals in...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Zii Jia clears first hurdle at 2024 Badminton Asia ChampionshipsKUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — National men’s professional player Lee Zii Jia breezed into the second round of the 2024 Badminton Asia Championships (BAC) in Ningbo, China...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Rexy: Zii Jia not confirmed to feature in 2024 Thomas CupKUALA LUMPUR: The country’s professional men’s singles player Lee Zii Jia (pix) is not confirmed to feature in the 2024 Thomas Cup, says Academy of Ba...

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Zii Jia not confirmed to feature in 2024 Thomas Cup, says coaching directorKUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — The country’s professional men’s singles player Lee Zii Jia is not confirmed to feature in the 2024 Thomas Cup, says Academy of Badminton Malaysia...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Lee Zii Jia stuns world No. 6 Naraoka to advance in All-EnglandLee Zii Jia defeats Kodai Naraoka in the first round of the All-England, seeking revenge for his previous loss. He will face Loh Kean Yew in the next round.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

Thomas Cup: Malaysia still ‘shaky’ even with Zii Jia, says former national singles champ RoslinKUALA LUMPUR, April 3 — Malaysia have to accept that they have a rocky path ahead in the Thomas Cup 2024 even if professional player Lee Zii Jia is available for their campaign...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »