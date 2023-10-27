‘Last’ Beatles song set for release next week

‘New’ Beatles record, created with the help of artificial intelligence, will be released on Nov 2. (AFP pic)

“Now And Then”, first written and sung by ex-Beatle John Lennon and developed by the rest of the band, has now been finally finished by McCartney and Starr – and AI – decades after its original recording.

The track will be unveiled at 1300 GMT on Nov 2 by Apple Corps, Capitol and Universal Music Enterprises (UMe), with a music video debuting the following day. “Now And Then” was recorded by Lennon in the late 1970s at his home in New York’s Dakota Building, and also features piano music. headtopics.com

McCartney and Starr finished the song last year, including fellow ex-Beatle George Harrison’s electric and acoustic guitar recorded in 1995. Starr added the process “was the closest we’ll ever come to having him (Lennon) back in the room so it was very emotional for all of us.The Beatles – Lennon, McCartney, Starr and Harrison – split in 1970, with each going on to have solo careers, but they never reunited.

Two other songs, “Free As A Bird” and “Real Love”, were cleaned up by the producer Jeff Lynne, and released in 1995 and 1996. AI has now made that possible, though its use in music is the subject of industry-wide debate, with some denouncing copyright abuses and others praising its prowess. headtopics.com

Sean Ono Lennon, the son of Lennon and Ono, said it was “incredibly touching” to hear the former Beatles working together again “after all the years that dad had been gone.

