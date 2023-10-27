After tough last-eight fight, Liek Hou strolls into final

SHUTTLER Cheah Liek Hou was back to his swaggering best as he stormed into the final of the men’s singles SU5 (upper body impairment) final in the Asian Para Games.

Liek Hou claimed a dominant 21-7, 21-9 win over Taiwan’s Fang Jen-yu in the last four at the Binjiang Gymnasium in Hangzhou yesterday. A day earlier, the reigning Paralympic and world champion had struggled in his last eight match against Japan’s Taiyo Imai before coming through 21-17, 18-21, 21-16.

Liek Hou ensured that there was no repeat of the same as he stayed focused throughout the match against Jen-yu, not allowing the latter much room to score points.Dheva was in equally uncompromising mood as he blew away compatriot Suryo Nugroho 21-11, 21-10 in the other semi-final tie.“I used the right strategy in my match today (yesterday),” said Liek Hou. headtopics.com

