Amazon predicts higher holiday season sales, cloud stabilising

Amazon.com Inc on Thursday (Oct 26) predicted a rise in holiday revenue that could still miss Wall Street expectations, buoyed by a recent marketing blitz, faster delivery and stabilising outlook for its cloud division.

“The retail giant’s slowdown last year appears to be in the rearview mirror as it has embarked on significant cost-cutting throughout this year and sharpened its focus on key growth areas,” Insider Intelligence analyst Zak Stambor said.

Amazon is facing off against Microsoft, the second-largest cloud provider by revenue, which beat Wall Street estimates this week as its customers geared up for AI upgrades.Amazon's revenue in the third quarter rose 13% to US$143.1 billion (RM685 billion), beating Wall Street estimates of US$141.41 billion, according to LSEG data. AWS brought in revenue of US$23.1 billion, compared with analysts' expectations of US$23.09 billion.

In retail, Amazon has reorganised its delivery network to locate goods closer to shoppers, letting it fulfil orders faster than before, and more cheaply. “The retail division is sparking back into life, especially in North America,” said Sophie Lund-Yates, lead equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

