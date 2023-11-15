Kedai Bookcafe Finds Success with TikTok Shop

Currently, Kedai Bookcafe sees an average of 15,000 to 25,000 copies sold each month, which contributes to 60% to 70% of its revenue, solely from TikTok Shop. IT is said that books are portals to new worlds where readers can go on new adventures, just by turning a page. This rings true, especially for the team behind Kedai Bookcafe, who found their renaissance in the past year after joining TikTok Shop.

Kedai Bookcafe was established as a fully online-operated store to sell and market printed books. Currently, the store boasts a repertoire of 400 to 500 publishers that provide a wide variety of books for its customers. At a time when entertainment and knowledge can easily be attained online with a few clicks, Kedai Bookcafe faced a conundrum, as nobody was buying physical copies of books anymore.The team witnessed a downward trend in consumer demand in the middle of the year as sales were declining, and the appearance of customers in walk-in stores were few and far betwee

