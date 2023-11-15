Samsung Introduces Affordable Galaxy Tab S9 FE Lineup

Last month, Samsung introduced its new Galaxy Tab S9 FE lineup, which is a stripped down and relatively affordable alternative to its flagship Tab S9 series. To get the price down, the company had to cut some corners, but it did maintain the premium look of the original lineup and then some. The question is, are the sacrifices worth the smaller price tag? What Am I Looking At? The one I've been tinkering with over the past couple of weeks is the bigger Plus variant, which sports a 12.

4-inch 2560x1600 LCD display with a refresh rate of only 90Hz. It runs on Samsung's in-house Exynos 1380 chipset and can be configured with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage with a microSD card for storage expansion. Connectivity-wise, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3, as well as 5G if you get the cellular model. On the camera side, it has two 8MP cameras on the back made up of one main lens and an ultra-wide lens while the front houses a 12MP front shooter within the horizontal bezel. Powering it is a massive 10,090mAh battery with support for 45W chargin

