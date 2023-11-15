Supermodel Bella Hadid Speaks Out About Palestine-Israel Conflict

The Palestine-Israel conflict has gained international attention as people around the world begin to recognise the genocide taking place in the small country of Palestine. Supermodel Bella Hadid, whose father is Palestinian, was vocal about her support for ending the genocide on her Instagram. Earlier today, she posted a photo of the Palestinian flag with a quote regarding the crisis, writing, “This is the most intense bombardment in the history of Gaza.

US White House National Security Council dangerously says Israel ‘owes no one any justification’ and that it will have ‘no red lines’. Innocent lives should always be justified in the name of humanity

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAİLYEXPRESS_MY: Jokowi puts forth recommendations to end Gaza crisisJAKARTA: Indonesian President Joko Widodo has put forward four recommendations in response to the ongoing crisis in Gaza , Palestine, encompassing an immediate ceasefire, expedited humanitarian aid, holding Israel accountable for atrocities, and advocating for a two-state solution through the resumption of peace negotiations.

Source: DailyExpress_MY | Read more »

FMTODAY: Greta Thunberg criticized for pro-Palestinian stance in GermanyGreta Thunberg faced criticism in Germany for her support of Palestine during a climate protest. The local chapter of Fridays for Future disagreed with her views on the Israel-Hamas war.

Source: fmtoday | Read more »

UMONLİNE: Konflik Palestin-Israel: KKM sedia hantar pasukan perubatanKonflik Palestin-Israel: KKM sedia hantar pasukan perubatan

Source: UMonline | Read more »

MALAYMAİL: Premature babies in grave danger as Gaza hospital lacks resources amid conflictThe tiny babies lie side by side, some wrapped in green fabric roughly taped around them for warmth, others wearing only nappies, a picture of vulnerability, their lives in grave danger with every minute that passes. The newborns are under the care of exhausted medics at Gaza ’s Al Shifa hospital, which is besieged by Israeli tanks battling Hamas fighters, and lacks electricity, water, food, medicines and equipment.

Source: malaymail | Read more »

DAİLYEXPRESS_MY: Jokowi puts forth recommendations to end Gaza crisisJAKARTA: Indonesian President Joko Widodo has put forward four recommendations in response to the ongoing crisis in Gaza , Palestine, encompassing an immediate ceasefire, expedited humanitarian aid, holding Israel accountable for atrocities, and advocating for a two-state solution through the resumption of peace negotiations.

Source: DailyExpress_MY | Read more »