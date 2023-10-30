Investors hopeful BNM to step in as ringgit continues slide

PETALING JAYA: Investors in the Malaysian ringgit are hoping that Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) will step in to support the currency as it lingers near the weakest level since 1998.

That has put the central bank’s policy decision on Thursday in focus, especially after authorities in Indonesia and the Philippines recently raised interest rates to back their currencies. While Bloomberg Economics expects no change in BNM’s policy rate, some analysts see the central bank announcing other measures to boost the ringgit.

There may be some “jawboning to suggest that BNM is watchful of the ringgit moves veering too far from fundamentals and in a speculative manner,” said Mizuho Bank Ltd Singapore’s head of economics and strategy, Vishnu Varathan. headtopics.com

“BNM may also impose some temporary limits on foreign exchange positioning, and inducements for parking forex deposits and inward investments,” he said.BNM held its key rate at 3% since July, putting it at a record discount relative to the upper bound of the Federal Reserve (Fed) funds rate.“For Malaysia, a number of factors favour a hold, including inflation that’s back near the long-term average,” according to Tamara Henderson, Southeast Asia economist at Bloomberg Economics.

“A hike would unlikely turn the ringgit sentiment around. It would, though, add to growth headwinds from tighter fiscal policy and weaker global demand.Malaysia’s currency fell to 4.7958 per dollar last week, the weakest in more than 25 years.It closed at 4.7782 on Friday. headtopics.com

In addition, United Overseas Bank said in a note that another 25-basis-point rate hike won’t be sufficient to close the interest-rate gap with the US and spur confidence in the ringgit, with the current policy differential at 250 basis points.The Southeast Asian nation’s currency also faces headwinds from a slowdown in China, its largest trading partner, as it posted seven straight months of decline in exports through September.

