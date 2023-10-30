2022 Maserati MC20 Cielo debuts with electrochromic folding glass roof – only 65 kg heavier; 630 PS, 730 Nm

. Cielo, which means ‘sky’, weighs just 65 kg more than the coupe, and it’s not just your regular drop-top.

See, the roof here is constructed of a two-piece folding electrochromic glass, taking approximately 12 seconds to open or close. The glass can be transformed from clear to opaque at the touch of a button (through the infotainment display), and the automaker says this design decision comes at no expense to the car’s aerodynamics and torsional rigidity.that makes 630 PS at 7,500 rpm and 730 Nm of torque from 3,000 rpm.

An eight-speed dual-clutch transmission is standard, driving the rear wheels. Maserati has yet to release its performance figures, but don’t expect it to stray far from the coupe – it does the century sprint in 2.9 seconds, 0-200 km/h in 8.8 seconds, and a top speed of over 325 km/h. Standard fit items include a limited-slip, self-locking mechanical differential, although an electronic version is optional. headtopics.com

The example here is finished in a new three-layer metallic colour called Acquamarina, which is available through the Maserati Fuoriserie customisation programme. It also ships with a myriad of advanced driver assist systems, such as autonomous emergency braking, traffic sign information, 360-degree surround view camera, and more.

Customers can specify the optional 12-speaker High Premium Sonus faber audio system, an award-winning in-vehicle audio system that has been acoustically positioned and optimally tuned for the convertible. headtopics.com

An ardent believer that fun cars need not be fast and fast cars may not always be fun. Matt advocates the purity and simplicity of manually swapping cogs while coping in silence of its impending doom.