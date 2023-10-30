Ringgit opens strongly amid upcoming US Fed and BNM meetings

At 9.05am, the ringgit rose to 4.7575/7625 against the greenback from Friday’s close of 4.7750/7800. — Picture by Miera ZulyanaKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — The ringgit opened higher against the US dollar and other major currencies on the first day of trading for the week.

The financial markets are closely watching two upcoming events, namely the US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting scheduled for Oct 31 to Nov 1 and the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting of Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) on Nov 2.Bank Muamalat Malaysia Bhd chief economist and social finance head Mohd Afzanizam Abdul Rashid said that based on general consensus among experts, it is anticipated that the United States Federal Reserve (Fed) will likely maintain the Fed fund rate at 5.

“Similarly, market consensus suggests that Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) will likely keep its interest rate steady at 3.00 per cent,” he told Bernama.The ringgit rose against the Japanese yen to 3.1759/1795 from 3.1827/1862 at the close on Friday, edged up against the euro to 5.0253/0306 from 5.0438/0491, and increased versus the British pound to 5.7618/7679 from 5.7945/8005 previously.It appreciated against the Singapore dollar to 3.4729/4768 from 3. headtopics.com

Will govt's decision to deregulate chicken, egg prices be boon or bane to consumers? Only time will tell, experts propose

Ramai bersikap ‘jangka pendek’ dalam pengurusan kewangan, kata gabenor BNMAbdul Rasheed Ghaffour berkata separuh daripada rakyat sukar menyediakan RM1,000 bagi kecemasan. Read more ⮕

BNM governor raps those with short-term mindset in managing financesAbdul Rasheed Ghaffour says nearly half of Malaysians have difficulty setting aside RM1,000 for emergencies and are uninterested in buying insurance. Read more ⮕

BNM governor raps those with short-term mindset in managing financesKuala Lumpur: A considerable number of Malaysians are still adopting a short-term mindset when it comes to financial management, according to Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) governor Abdul Rasheed Ghaffour. Read more ⮕

Many Malaysians have short-term mindset in financial management, says BNM governorKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 — A considerable number of Malaysians are still adopting a short-term mindset when it comes to financial management, according to Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM)... Read more ⮕

1 daripada 3 rakyat kongsi kata laluan perbankan, kata timbalan gabenor BNMAdnan Zaylani Mohamad Zahid berkata, lebih 70% rakyat Malaysia tidak mengendahkan faktor keselamatan ketika berurusan di platform kewangan digital. Read more ⮕

Tambat ringgit elak jatuh lebih terukSHAH ALAM: Kerajaan digesa menambat mata wang negara sebagai langkah untuk mengelakkan nilainya daripada terus merudum berbanding Dolar Amerika Syarikat (USD) ketika ini. Read more ⮕