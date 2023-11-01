HEAD TOPICS

Fahmi: Finas new CEO given space to steer agency’s new direction

theSundaily1 min.

KUALA LUMPUR: The new chief executive officer (CEO) of the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) Datuk Azmir Saifuddin Mutalib has be...

News Source

THESUNDAILY

“Welcome to the new Finas CEO! This afternoon I met with Azmir Saifuddin who has been appointed as CEO of Finas, effective today. “During the meeting, I stated clearly that I gave him space to lead the team in studying, drafting and implementing the new direction of Finas,” Fahmi said in a Facebook post.Azmir Saifuddin, who graduated with a degree in Computing from Sheffield Hallam University, in the United Kingdom, started his career at the Creative Multimedia Division of the Malaysian Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) and was previously a managing director at Base FX.

Malaysia Headlines

Write Comment

Thank you for your comment.
Please try again later.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THESUNDAILY: Fahmi: CEO diberi ruang laksana hala tuju baharu FinasKUALA LUMPUR: Ketua Pegawai Eksekutif (CEO) Perbadanan Kemajuan Filem Nasional Malaysia (Finas) yang baharu Datuk Azmir Saifuddin Mutalib diberi ruang...
Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

UMONLINE: Datuk Azmir Saifuddin kini CEO FinasDatuk Azmir Saifuddin kini CEO Finas
Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: Azmir Saifuddin dilantik CEO FinasFinas dalam kenyataan hari ini memaklumkan pelantikan itu adalah bagi tempoh dua tahun hingga 31 Okt 2025.
Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: Azmir Saifuddin appointed as new Finas CEOHis appointment is effective from tomorrow and is for a two-year period.
Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: Azmir Saifuddin is new Finas CEOKUALA LUMPUR: A driver drove straight to the Cyberjaya fire station after seeing a large python emerging from the hood of his moving car.
Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

DAILYEXPRESS_MY: Fahmi presents aid to ex-media practitionerKota Kinabalu: Minister of Communications and Digital, Fahmi Fadzil, paid tribute to a former media practitioner, Joseph Bingkasan.
Source: DailyExpress_MY | Read more ⮕