Fahmi: Finas new CEO given space to steer agency’s new direction

“Welcome to the new Finas CEO! This afternoon I met with Azmir Saifuddin who has been appointed as CEO of Finas, effective today. “During the meeting, I stated clearly that I gave him space to lead the team in studying, drafting and implementing the new direction of Finas,” Fahmi said in a Facebook post.Azmir Saifuddin, who graduated with a degree in Computing from Sheffield Hallam University, in the United Kingdom, started his career at the Creative Multimedia Division of the Malaysian Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) and was previously a managing director at Base FX.

