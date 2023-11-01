Fahmi: CEO diberi ruang laksana hala tuju baharu Finas

“Selamat datang, CEO Finas yang baharu! Tengah hari tadi saya bertemu dengan Azmir Saifuddin yang dilantik sebagai CEO Finas berkuat kuasa hari ini. “Dalam pertemuan tadi, saya menyatakan dengan jelas bahawa saya memberi ruang kepada beliau untuk mengemudi pasukan dalam mengkaji, merangka dan melaksana hala tuju baharu Finas,” katanya menerusi Facebooknya hari ini.Azmir Saifuddin yang berkelulusan Ijazah Pengkomputeran daripada Universiti Sheffield Hallam, United Kingdom memulakan kerjayanya di Bahagian Kreatif Multimedia Perbadanan Ekonomi Digital Malaysia (MDEC) serta pernah berkhidmat sebagai Pengarah Urusan di Base FX.

