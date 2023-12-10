BYD Malaysia provides early preview of upcoming BYD Seal ahead of official launch

BYD Malaysia has provided an early preview of the upcoming BYD Seal ahead of its official launch that’s set to happen early next year. The BYD Seal is the Chinese carmaker’s fully electric sedan that competes directly with the Tesla Model 3. If you want to check out the BYD Seal, it is on display at BYD Malaysia’s 1st Anniversary Event held at Bukit Kiara Indoor Arena this weekend. It is open to the public from December 9 to 10, 2023 between 9am to 6pm.

During the 1st anniversary event, BYD is offering extra rebates and freebies for customers who book their current EVs such as the BYD Dolphin and the Atto 3.The BYD Seal is the brand’s 3rd EV model for the global market and it is expected to launch in Malaysia as early as January 2024. This electric sedan has already made its debut in several right-hand-drive (RHD) markets including Singapore, Thailand, Australia and New Zealan





