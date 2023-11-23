BYD Dolphin Dynamic Standard: A Serious Contender for Affordable EVs

Last week we managed to get behind the wheel of the Dynamic Standard model which is priced just a hair above RM100,000. While this is still the cheapest EV in terms of price, the Dolphin is significantly better for just RM100 extra and it is a serious contender for those looking for a new car that’s priced at RM100,000.

Being the cheaper of the two Dolphin options available, the Dynamic Standard variant gets a single-tone body colour but you do get a blacked-out rear pillar to give it a “floating roof” appearance. BYD has gone with a more conservative look for the front with flat LED headlamps which some said looks like the. However, it does get thin LED strips around the headlamps and middle closed-off grille, so you’ll definitely know that this isn’t an internal combustion engine car. While the front is nothing to shout about, the rear of the Dolphin is the best angle yet. It gets an LED array that stretches the full width and it gets a rather interesting pattern for the brake lights





