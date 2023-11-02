Brazil’s army sent to airports, ports in organised crime crackdown

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, commonly known as Lula, signed a decree which “launched an integrated operation to combat organised crime”, he announced on X, formerly known as Twitter. The federal police will be reinforced by the military at several airports and ports in the sprawling eastern cities of Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, according to the decree. A total of 3,700 army, air force and navy personnel are to be deployed.

“The situation has reached a very serious point, the violence we are experiencing has worsened with each passing day,“ Lula said. Last week, at least 35 buses were torched in western Rio after a prominent member of the city’s largest militia was killed by police.

Police said the man killed was the nephew of militia chief Luis Antônio da Silva Braga, known as Zinho. Local media reported that police assumed the buses were burned in an act of revenge, and the local governor had vowed to hunt down three crime syndicate heads over what he called an act of terrorism.

While this is not the first time buses have been incinerated in Rio, the city’s bus operators union said never before have so many been set on fire in one day in the city.Many former, and even active, police officers are members of the militias and involved in drug trafficking and protection rackets.-Bernama-Xinhua

