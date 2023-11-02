More flood victims in Perak, JB village also hit

The Perak disaster management committee secretariat said the victims are being housed in four temporary relief centres in Kerian and Hilir Perak. In a statement, it said that in Kerian, SK Changkat Lobak is housing 100 people while SK Alor Pongsu has 57 evacuees.

In Hilir Perak, the Padang Tembak multi-purpose hall is sheltering 185 residents, while 44 people have been relocated to the Teluk Intan Municipal Council relief centre. The Perak public works department (JKR) said Jalan Kubu Gajah Ijok-Sumpitan in Selama is still closed to all vehicles because of landslides. The public may use Jalan Pintasan Kampung Sumpitan-Kampung Masjid as an alternative route.

Jalan Proton City in Muallim is still blocked in both directions and closed to traffic because of landslides, while in Kerian, the Jalan Selama route is only open to heavy vehicles. The public may use the alternative road at the Jalan Alor Pongsu-Bukit Merah bypass.In Johor Bahru, 101 people from 31 families were evacuated to a relief centre after their homes in Lorong Mak Piah, Kampung Sungai Tiram, were hit by flash floods following heavy rain for about two hours yesterday.

Johor Jaya fire and rescue station operations commander Faiz Ramli said the victims were relocated to Dewan Raya Sungai Tiram from 11pm. He said the downpour, which began at about 4pm, caused several houses in the village to be inundated by 1m-deep waters.

Although the rain has stopped, the authorities will continue to monitor the situation in the village. The weather was reported to be fine this morning.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MALAYMAIL: Number of flood victims in Perak rises to 329 as of 8am todayIPOH, Nov 1 ― The number of flood victims in Perak rose slightly to 329 people from 94 families as of 8am today compared to 316 people from 90 families yesterday. The State...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: Floods: Number of evacuees in Perak rises to 329PETALING JAYA: For Denmark’s world No. 1 Viktor Axelsen (pic), nothing is more important than his health.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

THESUNDAILY: Royal Belum: Dari ‘kawasan hitam’ kini permata berharga negeri PerakGERIK: Rasa dingin membuatkan penulis terjaga dari tidur dan segera merapati tingkap kaca rumah bot Casuarina, mengintai suasana hening pagi Tasik Tem...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

THESUNDAILY: Monsoon: Leave for JKR, JPS staff in Perak frozenIPOH: Leave for the staff of the Public Works Department (JKR) and the Drainage and Irrigation Department (JPS) in Perak has been frozen since last we...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: Floods: Perak DID, JKR to constantly monitor hotspotsKUALA LUMPUR: The United States had tried to exert pressure on Malaysia over its stance on the Palestine-Israel conflict, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has revealed.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: Tapah-Bidor-Sungkai bus service to resume, thanks to Perak TransitPerry was found dead Saturday at his Pacific Palisades home. He was 54.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕