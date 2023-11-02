Biden voices support for humanitarian ‘pause’ in Israel-Hamas war

US President Joe Biden arrives to speak about his Bidenomics agenda at Dutch Creek Farms in Northfield, Minnesota, on November 1, 2023. — AFP picWASHINGTON, Nov 2 — President Joe Biden, when responding to a heckler at a Minnesota campaign event Wednesday night, said he thinks there should be a humanitarian “pause” in the Israeli-Hamas war to get “prisoners” out of Gaza.

The 80-year-old Democrat was delivering remarks to some 200 supporters in the northern US state when a member of the audience shouted out to him. “As a rabbi, I need you to call for a ceasefire right now,” she said, referring to the deadly conflict between Israel and Hamas.Asked about his remarks, the White House later clarified that by “prisoners” the president was referring to hostages held by Hamas.

Biden engaged further with the woman, referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by the nickname Bibi. “I’m the guy that convinced Bibi to call for a ceasefire to let the prisoners out. I’m the guy that talked to (Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-)Sisi to convince him to open the door” along Gaza’s border with Egypt to allow freed hostages to leave.Biden indicated that he was discussing the recent release of two US hostages formerly held by the Palestinian Islamist group.

The White House has previously called for “humanitarian pauses” to allow aid to be delivered into Gaza or to carry out evacuations, but has so far refused to discuss a ceasefire, believing it would exclusively play into the hands of Hamas.In retaliation for the bloody attack by Hamas on October 7, the Israeli army has relentlessly bombed the Gaza Strip, and has launched an increasingly extensive ground operation into the territory.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MALAYMAIL: Biden promises to combat Islamophobia as Israel-Hamas war ragesWASHINGTON, Nov 2 — The administration of US President Joe Biden said Wednesday it would develop a strategy to combat Islamophobia — an announcement that comes as tensions...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕

MALAYMAIL: Nato’s Stoltenberg condemns Hamas, urges Israel to protect civiliansOSLO, Oct 31 — Nato’s Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg today condemned the attacks on Israel by Hamas and said the Israeli response in Gaza must respect international...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: Israel demolish West Bank home of exiled Hamas leaderThe military reportedly also shot at people who hurled rocks towards them during the demolition.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

UMONLINE: Gaza Terkini: Israel dakwa serangan udaranya berjaya bunuh komander HamasGaza Terkini: Israel dakwa serangan udaranya berjaya bunuh komander Hamas yang dikatakan terlibat merancang serangan pada 7 Oktober.

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕

UMONLINE: Gaza terkini: Tentera Israel bergerak perlahan di Gaza, Hamas balas serangan darat ZionisGaza terkini: Tentera Israel bergerak perlahan di Gaza, Hamas balas serangan darat Zionis

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: Gaza now a ‘graveyard’ for thousands of children, says UNIsrael has heavily bombarded Gaza since Hamas gunmen stormed across the border on Oct 7.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕