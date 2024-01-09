Boost and RHB Consortium Approved to Operate as Digital Bank

Consortium enters alpha-testing with internal employees & selected customers. Boost and RHB Banking Group received approval to begin operations as a digital bank. They aim to address financial inclusion gaps for the underserved and unserved.





