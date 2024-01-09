HEAD TOPICS

Boost and RHB Consortium Approved to Operate as Digital Bank

Boost and RHB Banking Group have received approval from Bank Negara Malaysia and the Ministry of Finance to begin operations as a digital bank. They aim to address financial inclusion gaps for the underserved and unserved.

Consortium enters alpha-testing with internal employees & selected customers. Boost and RHB Banking Group received approval to begin operations as a digital bank. They aim to address financial inclusion gaps for the underserved and unserved.

