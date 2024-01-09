The Growing Trend of Telephoto Lens-Equipped Smartphones

According to Counterpoint Research's most recent report, over 200 million telephoto lens-equipped smartphones were sold globally in 2022, with that figure expected to rise even further by 2024. The reason for this growing trend is because of consumers' growing desire for telephoto photography, something that was once exclusively found in professional cameras. This emphasises the lens's critical significance in current mobile photography as well as its widespread appeal.

Telephoto lenses have become essential for capturing life's moments in greater depth and clarity, meeting the public's demand for enhanced image technology. The importance of these lenses demonstrates their rise as not a luxury but a need for customers worldwide who wish to preserve their experiences with professional-grade quality, as stated in the research. The significance of telephoto lenses in mobile photography Image: OPPO The telephoto lens has become a staple of mobile photography, allowing users to capture images that stand out for their precision and eleganc





LowyatNET » / 🏆 13. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Struggles of Growing Up with Health-Conscious ParentsBeing raised by health-conscious parents was a bit of a rollercoaster, right? It wasn’t just about eating our greens, they had their hands in our daily grind too! But as the years passed, we’ve realised that all those “parental interventions” actually did wonders for our well-being and, dare we say it, our good looks. If you also have health-conscious folks at home, you can definitely relate to the struggles below!

Source: WORLDOFBUZZ - 🏆 19. / 53 Read more »

Malaysians Overspending Despite Tough TimesTimes are bad, yet Malaysians are spending more. Financial analysts express concern over the trend of overspending and attribute it to a lack of financial literacy.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »

Israel faces worst combat losses as civilian deaths mount in GazaIsrael announced its worst combat losses for more than a month today after an ambush in the ruins of Gaza City, and faced growing diplomatic isolation as civilian deaths mounted and a humanitarian catastrophe worsened.

Source: fmtoday - 🏆 5. / 72 Read more »

Chinese semiconductor design companies turn to Malaysian firms for chip assemblyA growing number of Chinese semiconductor design companies are tapping Malaysian firms to assemble a portion of their high-end chips, keen to hedge risks in case the US expands sanctions on China's chip industry.

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Perodua's Homegrown Sedan, Bezza, Set to Travel in Next GenerationPerodua announces plans to launch the next generation of their homegrown sedan, the Bezza, with a focus on balancing looks and functionality to appeal to both the Malaysian market and overseas markets. The company also aims to equip the new car with the latest safety and connectivity features at an affordable price.

Source: paultan - 🏆 22. / 51 Read more »

The Growing Trend of Telephoto Lens-Equipped SmartphonesOver 200 million telephoto lens-equipped smartphones were sold globally in 2022, with that figure expected to rise even further by 2024. Consumers' growing desire for telephoto photography has led to the increasing popularity of these lenses in mobile photography.

Source: LowyatNET - 🏆 13. / 59 Read more »