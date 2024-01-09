Exciting TV Shows to Look Forward to in 2022

It’s a new year, people, which means it’s high time to get excited about plenty of premiering (and returning) TV shows. The next 12 months promise some real bangers, from star-studded murder mysteries to buzzy book adaptations, from genre-bending comedies to the next chapters of House Of The Dragon and Abbott Elementary. If you’re looking for a snapshot of your TV year to be, The A.V. Club has you covered.

We’ve compiled the shows we’re most excited to dig into, including the Jodie Foster-led fourth round of True Detective, the Angela Bassett-starring Zero Day, Alfonso Cuarón’s Disclaimer, or The Penguin with Colin Farrell. Happy viewing. This article originally appeared on The A.V. Club. True Detective: Night Country (HBO, January 14) Stars: Jodie Foster, Kali Reis, Fiona Show, John Hawkes, Christopher Eccleston, Finn Bennett, Isabella Star LaBlanc There’s a lot to be excited about with True Detective’s fourth season, especially with Jodie Foster returning to TV in a leading role for the first time in more than four decade





Kotaku » / 🏆 2. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.