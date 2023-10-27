Bayern’s Neuer to make comeback after a year out

MUNICH: Bayern Munich captain and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer will make his comeback in tomorrow’s home Bundesliga match with Darmstadt, having missed almost a year with a broken leg, coach Thomas Tuchel said today.

“As long as nothing happens in training, he will play tomorrow,” Tuchel told reporters at a press conference. Neuer has not played for Bayern since a victory away to his old club Schalke on Nov 12 last year, just before the World Cup.

Neuer then broke his leg on a skiing trip after returning to Germany and the injury required surgery in December. He told reporters Bayern were "very happy that Manu will be back soon" while describing him as "a world class goalkeeper, one of the best in the history of football".

However, he has signalled his intention to return to the national set-up and his major goal is to stand between the posts at Euro 2024, which Germany will host.

