Xavi hints injured stars could return for Clasico

Barcelona have been forced to lean heavily on youngsters from their academy in recent weeks. (AP pic)

BARCELONA: Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez said he could start some key players against Real Madrid tomorrow who have been out injured in recent weeks, if they arrive 100% fit. The Spanish champions have been without forwards Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha, midfielders Pedri and Frenkie de Jong and defenders Jules Kounde and Sergi Roberto in the lead-up to the match.

However all those players took part in training today except for the latter, with Xavi saying he was surprised by their recoveries and determination to play against Real Madrid.“Players that we had almost ruled out and they want to be there, they all want to play.Barcelona’s only out-and-out striker Lewandowski has not played since going off injured against Porto in the Champions League on Oct 4 with an ankle problem. headtopics.com

“Evidently I won’t tell you the line-up or give clues, (but he’s) feeling very good, he’s well,” said the coach.De Jong last played in September before he suffered an ankle sprain, while a hamstring injury has ruled Pedri out since August.

Winger Raphinha has been out with a thigh problem since September, while Kounde suffered a knee sprain against Granada on Oct 10.“If they are 100%, I’ll play them, there’s no problem,” added the coach. headtopics.com

Barcelona have been forced to lean heavily on youngsters from their La Masia youth academy, with Fermin Lopez, Lamine Yamal and Marc Guiu all scoring important goals.“Having homegrown players is a boost, it’s fantastic to have players from La Masia, they know about the rivalry, they know the importance of the game, it’s always fundamental,” said Xavi.

